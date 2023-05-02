Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.