Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.0 %

MRVI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 351,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.