Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett Buys 75 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Markel Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $28.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1,346.73. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56.
Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
