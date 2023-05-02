Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett Buys 75 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Markel Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $28.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1,346.73. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,912. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Markel by 128,420.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.