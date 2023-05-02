Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKL traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,364.15. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,629. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,299.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,299.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

