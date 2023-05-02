Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,374.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,299.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,299.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Markel by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

