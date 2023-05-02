MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.74. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

