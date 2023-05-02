MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.74. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

