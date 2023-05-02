MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.74. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
MarketWise Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
