Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.95 and last traded at $176.42. Approximately 823,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,782,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

