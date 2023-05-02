Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.81. 1,920,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,513. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

