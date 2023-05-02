Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marten Transport Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More
