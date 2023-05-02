Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Update

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.