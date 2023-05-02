Martin Brand Purchases 3,257 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,169 ($102.06) per share, for a total transaction of £266,064.33 ($332,414.21).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand acquired 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,087,071.70 ($1,358,160.54).

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brand acquired 10,495 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.67) per share, for a total transaction of £845,687.10 ($1,056,580.58).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.20), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,964.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.89), for a total value of £782,002 ($977,013.99).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.51) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,410,020.05).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.14) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,383.56).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.49), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,302,157.31).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.90) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,577.66).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,685.27).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($99.00), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($944,563.77).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,330 ($104.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,004.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,739.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,630.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.60).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,697.84%.

LSEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.69) to GBX 9,900 ($123.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.18) to £102 ($127.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.42).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

