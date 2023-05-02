Marty Casteel Acquires 2,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Trading Down 5.4 %

SFNC traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 839,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after purchasing an additional 384,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 621,340 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

