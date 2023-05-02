Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Masimo worth $44,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of MASI traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.31. 353,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,125. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

