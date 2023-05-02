Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,434,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.86 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

