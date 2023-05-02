Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $442.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

MA opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $362.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.13. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

