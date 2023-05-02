Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,629. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

