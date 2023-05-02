Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAT. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth $71,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.