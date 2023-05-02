Matthew J. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.80. 268,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.