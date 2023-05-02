Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.07

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 33438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.