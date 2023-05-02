McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

