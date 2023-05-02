McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

