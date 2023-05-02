McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel Sells 840 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

