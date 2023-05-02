Medallion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Medallion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MBNKP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $28.80.
About Medallion Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Bank (MBNKP)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.