Medallion Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBNKP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. Medallion Bank has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

