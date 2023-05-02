Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $71.00. The company traded as low as $80.52 and last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 252631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medifast Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medifast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

