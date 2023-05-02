Members Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 816,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,579. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

