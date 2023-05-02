Members Trust Co Sells 4,310 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Down 2.6 %

T stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 11,151,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,009,730. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.