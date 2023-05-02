Members Trust Co Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Members Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,521,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,193.0% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,535,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,356. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.56.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

