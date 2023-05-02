Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) versus Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.27% 0.85% Merchants Bancorp 31.11% 24.59% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation and Earnings

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $65.41 million 1.83 $14.94 million $3.44 7.92 Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 1.64 $219.72 million $4.52 5.09

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

