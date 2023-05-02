MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIF remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,443. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.