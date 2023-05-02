MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,443. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

