Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

