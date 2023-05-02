Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.94 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 2,068,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,467. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

