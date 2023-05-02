Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.31.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
