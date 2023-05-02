Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

