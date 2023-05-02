Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. 1,721,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,229,311. The company has a market capitalization of $430.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Loop Capital raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

