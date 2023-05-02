Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 239,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.16. 780,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,061. The company has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

