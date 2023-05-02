Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,708,000 after buying an additional 259,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

LMT traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

