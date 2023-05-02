Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $221,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,963,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

