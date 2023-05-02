Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.4 %

BAC traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. 16,518,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,935,918. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

