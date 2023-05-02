Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 580 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.51. 1,318,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.