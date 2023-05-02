Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1,006.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,349 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 84,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

