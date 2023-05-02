Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,077,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.34. 974,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,673. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

