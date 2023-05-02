Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,671. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.