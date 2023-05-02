Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. 413,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average is $236.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

