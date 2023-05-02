Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 345,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,122. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.15.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

