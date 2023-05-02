Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $49.67 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 464,483 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFUS traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. 11,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

