Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,915 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.31. 636,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,273. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

