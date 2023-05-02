Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 767 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,646. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

