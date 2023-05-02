Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. 52,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,306. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

