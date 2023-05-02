Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,088 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

