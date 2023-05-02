Momentive Global (MNTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,923. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

