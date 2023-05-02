Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of MNTSW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 9,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,692. Momentus has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

