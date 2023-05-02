Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

